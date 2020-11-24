Not that we expected anything less, but 2020 is poised to go out with a bang — why? Two words: Sagittarius season. And even though we've found ourselves smack dab in the middle of Cyber Week sale mayday, you're likely on the lookout for a gift that really goes above and beyond for your the Sag(es) in your life.
"Sagittariuses are known for their free spirit, mindfulness, and positive vibes, which is why they’ll love gifts with bright colors and meaning," astro expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "The archer is fun and full of surprises, but due to their blunt nature, they require a present that speaks to their independent, headstrong qualities."
Luckily, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up 19 gift ideas that any Sagittarius would be thrilled to receive. (We even consulted with the R29 Shopping Team's resident fashion guru/fellow Sag, Emily Ruane, on a handful of A+ additions.) Plus, lucky for the gift-givers out there, the optimistic Archer isn't afraid to let their emotions show. Translation: When you nail it, they'll make sure you hear how happy and grateful they are. Score.
