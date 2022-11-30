At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Not that we expected anything less, but this year is poised to go out with a bang — why? Two words: Sagittarius season.
Not that we expected anything less, but this year is poised to go out with a bang — why? Two words: Sagittarius season.
"Sagittariuses are known for their free spirit, mindfulness, and positive vibes, which is why they’ll love gifts with bright colours and meaning," astro expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "The archer is fun and full of surprises, but due to their blunt nature, they require a present that speaks to their independent, headstrong qualities."
Luckily, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up gift ideas that any Sagittarius would be thrilled to receive. (We even consulted with the R29 Shopping Team's resident fashion guru/fellow Sag, Emily Ruane, on a handful of A+ additions.)
Plus, lucky for the gift-givers out there, the optimistic archer isn't afraid to let their emotions show. Translation: When you nail it, they'll make sure you hear how happy and grateful they are. Score.
Plus, lucky for the gift-givers out there, the optimistic archer isn't afraid to let their emotions show. Translation: When you nail it, they'll make sure you hear how happy and grateful they are. Score.