Luckily, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up gift ideas that any Sagittarius would be thrilled to receive. (We even consulted with the R29 Shopping Team's resident fashion guru/fellow Sag, Emily Ruane, on a handful of A+ additions.)

Plus, lucky for the gift-givers out there, the optimistic archer isn't afraid to let their emotions show. Translation: When you nail it, they'll make sure you hear how happy and grateful they are. Score.