Get ready for a fiery and flirtatious wrap-up to the year — Sag season is officially upon us. Right now, you're likely on the lookout for a gift to give your Sagittarius besties on the holidays or for their birthdays. Heads up: That may be tougher than you think.
"Your Sag BFF is a free thinker, globe trotter, and philosophical person — which is why gifting them a gift is hard," astrology expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "Not only will they tell you if they don’t like it, due to their blunt nature, but they require a present that speaks to their freedom loving nature."
Luckily, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up 14 gift ideas that any Sagittarius would be thrilled to receive. And, lucky for the gift-givers out there, the optimistic Archer isn't afraid to let their emotions show. Translation: When you nail it, they'll make sure you hear how happy and grateful they are. Score.
