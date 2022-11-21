Sagittarius Season Is Here & It’s Time To Have Some Fun

Known as the “spiritual warrior,” the archer is the only zodiac sign armed with a weapon. Its bow and arrow are exactly aligned at the heart of the scorpion in the sky, allowing them to attack those who make sassy comments and to defend people from negative forces. Sagittarius will also take aim at those who aim to bring them down with cynicism, controlling, or manipulative tactics, as the optimistic zodiac sign trots away from those who don’t see the sunny side of life. This means that we are going to shift our thinking and embrace positive vibes. The bow and arrow isn’t the archer’s only weapon. They are known to shoot from the hip with swift and direct words, while unapologetically expressing themselves. Words can hurt now. Try to say what you mean in the nicest way when you say it.