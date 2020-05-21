16 Spot-On Gifts For The Gemini In Your Life

Social distancing has not been easy on most of the zodiac's social signs. And while it certainly feels like day 713 of stay-at-home season, it's officially day two of Gemini season — meaning, it's time to cheer up! Because as the sun moves to shine on this energetic astrology sign, you may discover a newfound enthusiasm for maintaining close communication; making time to schedule everything from Zoom parties to FaceTime dates with your nearest and dearest. So, we teamed up with astrologer Lisa Stardust to bring you a creative gift list that's fit for this big Gemini energy.
"Known for their dualistic vibe and intelligence, your Gemini BFF will flip — or at least one of the twins will — for these gifts that are in sync with their passions: talking, having fun, and expressing themselves through clothes and accessories," Stardust tells Refinery29.
Ahead, 16 unique ideas perfect for the twins of the zodiac — from Animal Crossing to hi-tech webcams and custom-beaded friendship bracelets. Or, in the spirit of treating yourself, feel free to snag a little something for you know who (even if your birthday is still six months away).
