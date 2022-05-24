18 Air-Tight Gifts For The Gemini In Your Life

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Gemini season is here to celebrate the final days of autumn as we once knew it — meaning, it's time to cosy up! Because as the sun moves in on this energetic air sign, you may discover a newfound enthusiasm for maintaining close communication; making time to schedule everything from weekend getaways to movie nights indoors and hours spent in warm pubs. So, we teamed up with astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide Lisa Stardust to bring you a creative gift list that's fit for this big Gemini energy.
"Known for their dualistic vibe and intelligence, your Gemini friends will flip — or at least one of the twins will — for these gifts that are in sync with their passions: talking, having fun, and expressing themselves through clothes and accessories," Stardust tells Refinery29.
Ahead, 18 gift ideas perfect for the twins of the zodiac.