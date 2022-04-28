8 Tattoos You Should Get If You’re A Gemini

So what if you're a social butterfly who loves to gossip and control the music at every single party? Despite what the memes might say, Geminis are not the worst. In fact, we think it's time for you to celebrate being the third sign in the zodiac — and what better way to do so than with a tattoo?
Since Geminis are one of the most multifaceted signs, finding a tattoo design you love isn't hard. We know you hate authority — or literally anyone telling you what to do — but we tracked down the coolest tattoos any Gemini would, love inspired by your symbol (The Twins), your ruling planet (Mercury), and starry constellations.
Ahead, the best tattoos to get to celebrate Gemini season.