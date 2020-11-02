The Best Gifts For Someone Looking For A New Job

Raise your hand if you enjoy job searching. Getting a new job can be an overwhelming process, sometimes taking months and often involving several rounds of interviews. You might go through a few interviews that you thought went great, then never hear anything back, despite polite follow-ups — indeed, employer ghosting has become all too common. Or maybe you're having a hard time even snagging an initial interview, even though you've tweaked your résumé and cover letter to fit each application.
This year, with unemployment soaring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the already-onerous job search is bound to be even more difficult, and those who are job searching may be on the hunt for longer than usual.
For those who are currently dealing with the anxiety and burden of looking for a new job in this economy, we've rounded up of a mix of products that may help the search go more smoothly — or at least, help them feel a little better about it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.