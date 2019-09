This Is Why You Were Ghosted After A Job Interview

The reality is, the hiring process has its share of problems, and some even say that the entire system is broken . So it helps to take a look at the process from the inside. Destiny Lalane is a recruiter at drchrono, and though she enjoys doing her job, she also admits it's extremely hard work. “Recruiters are juggling a lot, sourcing and screening talent for not just a number of different positions for a particular department, but sometimes for multiple departments,” Lalane says, adding that the inner workings of these processes aren’t often understood by applicants. “Most recruiters want you to get the job, as it’s often how [we] are compensated.”