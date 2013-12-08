Dreaming of a
white waterfront Christmas? Well, if this holiday season has you ocean-bound for an exotic resort vacation, swimwear label giejo has just served up the coolest suitcase essentials. The line has debuted its spring '14 collection of mix-and-match bathing suits worth stowing away in your luggage no matter where your travels take you.
Imagine figure-flattering silhouettes and playful, vibrant prints all in more combinations than you can conceive of. We favor the high-waisted bottoms that can be paired with a neon halter or polka-dot bikini top, or the butterfly bandeau matched with ruched bottoms. The lookbook also offers colorful cover-ups, headbands, and sarong wraps to complete your ocean-side ensemble. Coming in between $90 and $125 for the separates, this collection is suddenly inspiring us to peruse those holiday-season airline specials. Click ahead to see more of the fun pieces, which you can shop at giejo and Shopbop.