When you live in a cramped apartment, the idea of having a garden sounds laughable. What, some flowers on my fire escape? They'd probably turn into dried flowers long before I remembered to water them a second time. But even if you've got limited square footage, you can still add some greenery to your space. Companies have realized that not everyone has a grassy lawn — let alone a yard — and they're making products that are perfect for apartment dwellers. Some are simple gardening kits, while others just add a smart, low-maintenance touch of greenery to your pad.



Whether you were born without a green thumb, lack space, or think you don't have time for some flora in your life — you can do it. We've found eight products that make it super-easy to start growing just about any kind of plant indoors. Read on for our picks.