Is Livestream Style The New Street Style? 3 Gamers Weigh In

Take us through your journey in gaming and content creation.

“I started gaming when I was super young. My dad and aunt were into gaming, and they’d let me play from time to time. I remember playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as a kid and just causing absolute chaos. When I was 14, I got inspired by YouTubers playing The Sims and Minecraft and decided to give it a shot myself — and then, somehow, I gained a following and started making money. I took a little hiatus from gaming when I first went to college, but then I realized I wasn’t really happy not creating content, so I joined Twitch when I was a sophomore and began rebuilding my following there. Once I graduated college in 2019, I was interning full-time while streaming on the side…and then the pandemic hit. That’s when I decided to see if I could make gaming work as a career. By summer 2020, I left my internship and was streaming full-time, and it’s only been going up from there.”