The Game Of Thrones Finale Had Yet Another Error — & This One's Huge

Oops, they did it again. After finding numerous errors in Game of Thrones season 8, sleuth-y fans discovered yet another mistake — and this one's a lot worse than forgetting to remove a coffee cup.
For seasons, fans have seen King's Landing through Cersei's eyes at the top of the tower. As she peered out, we could see her sprawling kingdom, the ocean, and a gorgeous, mountainous terrain, which, apparently, didn't make it into the Battle of King's Landing. Redditor BelgianVictim made the discovery and posted two stacked screenshots to the Game of Thrones subreddit r/freefolk with the caption, "Remember when Kings Landing had Mountains?" The photos depict two scenes, one from season 6 in which Cersei demolished the Sept of Baelor with wildfire in "The Winds of Winter," and one from season 8's "The Bells."
Don't let the smoke fool in the second photo fool you. The land appears to have been flattened far before Daenerys and Drogon torched it, killing swarms of innocent people. A Twitter account claiming to be affiliated with the r/freefolk subreddit tweeted another photo of Tyrion approaching the gates before the gruesome battle for further proof. Beyond him, you can see the faint outline of mountains; however, these look nothing like the lush, green hills we've seen in past shots of the Mediterranean-inspired paradise (the series used the seaside town of Dubrovnik, Croatia as its backdrop).
Everyone's talking about the coffee cup but can we talk about why the fuck King's Landing is now in a desert without mountains? @ r/FreeFolk > https://t.co/AYsI7fSTsf #GameofThrones #GoT #GameofThronesLeaks #GoT8 #reddit #freefolk pic.twitter.com/L2vJN1TPqT— RedditFreeFolk (@RedditFreeFolk) May 6, 2019
This error comes after at least two previously noted gaffes, all within the last three episodes of the series. The first featured the now infamous Starbucks cup left on a table during "The Last of the Starks." Both HBO and GoT star Emilia Clarke owned up to the error with equally light-hearted responses (for starters, our Queen drinks tea).
Two weeks later, fans found yet another error as they spotted two plastic water bottles in one of the most pivotal scenes of the series. As the council of Lords of Ladies picked the new ruler of the Six Kingdoms (Bran the Broken), both Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) sat with bottles next to their feet. Unlike the Starbucks scene, this council meeting took place in broad daylight and, still, no one on set seemed to notice!
At this rate, it wouldn't be too surprising if fans continued to comb through the final season to find even more mistakes, especially since many viewers have accused showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of rushing through the ending.
All men must die, but gaffes live on forever.
