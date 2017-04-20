Everyone appreciates a person that can crack a few jokes. A charming disposition and quick wit are especially handy at a wedding, where dozens of friends, family, and acquaintances are expected to sit through a full day of formalities together. This is why a great master of ceremony is the secret weapon for a successful big day: Tossing in appropriate humor here and there livens up the processions and will keep guests from being glued to their phones.
To show you how it should be done, we've rounded up a few star emcees that even you — a total stranger — can enjoy. Whether they are professional hires or a relative pulling double duty, these laugh-out-loud moments certainly made them crowd favorites. Ahead, heart-warming, spontaneous and downright outrageous wedding host moments that will make you chuckle.