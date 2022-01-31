Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, but I don't think my parents would have been upset if I wanted to go a “non-traditional” route. My mom has a BA and MA, and my dad went to a technical college, transferred to finish his BA, started his MA coursework but never finished, and works in a more blue-collar industry. I wanted an intimate, artsy college experience, so I went to a small liberal arts school about three hours away from home. I received significant scholarships and some parent/grandparent assistance, and l ended up with about $20,000 in loans that I just finished paying off (woo!). I also went to grad school after working for two years. I worked as a teaching assistant for my department to fund my degree and received a small stipend for living expenses, so I was able to graduate debt-free.