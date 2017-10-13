The Best New Foundations You Haven't Tried Yet

Go ahead: Quiz me on the hydration benefits of hyaluronic acid, the correct way to combine glycolic acid and retinol without enraging your skin barrier, or the very best liquid eyeliner for recreating a graphic eye (it's Eyeko Black Magic, no contest), and I’ll happily ramble on for hours. Ask me about foundation, on the other hand, and I won't even know where to begin.
The skin-perfecting stuff has always left me perplexed, but that’s not to say that I don’t know what I like. In fact, this is the root of the problem — I want it all. Light in weight but heavy in coverage, dewy yet compatible with my incessantly oily T-zone, and housed inside a bottle that will look chic on my dresser but not smash or spill in my bag...
Thankfully, this season brings a host of new launches that just might put an end to such compromises. As we become all the more demanding in our search for selfie-perfect skin, beauty brands are thinking outside the box to produce new formulas, textures and finishes that promise to finally perfect your base. Click through for a roundup of the finest new foundation launches to help you find your perfect match this fall.