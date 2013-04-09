There's nothing like Alexander Wang, Chloë Sevigny, and Oscar de la Renta's clean appellations. But, then again, there's something to be said for a brand name that makes you smile. Before taking a gander at the Friends & Associates fall lookbook, we felt our cheeks perk up. However, it's the colorful take on uniform-centric apparel, though, that really has us smiling from ear to ear.
In fact, we're seeing the trend making a fun comeback in suiting, denim, and everything in between. For fall, the label offers a collection of perfect pleats, crisp, collared tops, and star patterns aplenty. Friends & Associates also makes its magic by adding pops of pastels to otherwise intense looks, for the same throw-one-on-and-look-like-a-million-bucks uniform appeal.
Click through the fall lookbook, and then feel free to tell all your friends...and associates.