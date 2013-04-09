Story from Designers

At Ease! These Fall Looks Are For From Friends & Associates

Rachel Besser
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There's nothing like Alexander Wang, Chloë Sevigny, and Oscar de la Renta's clean appellations. But, then again, there's something to be said for a brand name that makes you smile. Before taking a gander at the Friends & Associates fall lookbook, we felt our cheeks perk up. However, it's the colorful take on uniform-centric apparel, though, that really has us smiling from ear to ear.
In fact, we're seeing the trend making a fun comeback in suiting, denim, and everything in between. For fall, the label offers a collection of perfect pleats, crisp, collared tops, and star patterns aplenty. Friends & Associates also makes its magic by adding pops of pastels to otherwise intense looks, for the same throw-one-on-and-look-like-a-million-bucks uniform appeal.
Click through the fall lookbook, and then feel free to tell all your friends...and associates.

More from Designers

R29 Original Series