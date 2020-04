Free People’s Styling Game Might Be Cyber Fashion’s Best Kept Secret

While many of us have retreated into the comforting crevices of our couches during this period of uncertainty, the concept of productivity about as foreign to us as a Friday night out, Free People has lost no time pulling out all the styling stops. They are doing the most with their already covetable selection of bohemian-chic apparel, and honestly, we just wanted to doff our proverbial hat to the FP photo studio team. Because after rotating through the same sweats and leggings in the past month, we were almost beginning to lose touch with our sartorial savoir-faire. But we see you, Free People, and we appreciate your continued effort to keep your digital window shoppers inspired, engaged, and raring to get dressed up again.