The shape of the dots is also important, because dots will help people focus in on the eye. “The four dots are creating a space, like a box, offering a ‘container’ of where to look or focus attention,” Weaver explains. "Since white is a reflective color, too much can be overwhelming to a viewer’s eye. Thus, drawing dots will allow our brain to project a box, versus drawing an actual box with white liner." Our brains actually fill in the rest of the space, understanding that even though solid lines are not present, the overall shape is that of a box. This concept is literally taking the "the window to the soul" concept to the nth degree — the person who is observing you will be focusing in on your eyes, causing the center focus to be the pupil itself. Notoriously, pupils dilate when we see someone we are attracted to.