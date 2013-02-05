As you float through the spring '13 lookbook of DTLA design duo For Love & Lemons, you can practically hear the moody Air soundtrack to the Virgin Suicides playing in the background. Remember this oh-so-true line from the flick? "Us girls are really women in disguise, we understand love and even death. We are misfits and we are compelled." Well, the Wyoming-native designers nailed the Eugenides-Coppola narrative to a (chiffon) T.
Since the former lemonade-stand peddlers posed for us back in April, it seems they've poured some ethereal cinematic symbolism into their boho threads — and we're 100% digging the depth. While the reference is a little gloom and doom, it allows the clothes to pop like a bright ray of Cali sunshine! Between dreamy '70s throwback fem silhouettes and just the right fix of angelic flirt, these ensembles are the perfect anti-depressant to any wardrobe woes. Add in the under-$260 price point and there's no need to pout! Click through for an edgy dose of the bittersweet images and get shopping here.