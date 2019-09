How To Come Back From A Food Coma

Most of the time, a Thanksgiving food coma is as inevitable as the big meal itself . That said, if you made plans to see a movie with your high school pals after Thanksgiving dinner, there are a few strategies you can try to feel more alert and less vegetative. First, know where the sluggishness comes from: Tradition aside, it doesn't have anything to do with tryptophan in turkey, and instead is likely a byproduct of hormonal cues and digestive biology involved in processing large amounts of food.