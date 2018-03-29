How To Come Back From A Food Coma

After the last sliver of Easter egg passed your lips, it's tradition to fall on the nearest sofa and succumb to a food coma. Also known as "postprandial somnolence," the post-feast sleepies tend to hit around 20 minutes after eating a large meal.
Most of the time, a Easter food coma is as inevitable as that bank holiday Monday rerun of Zulu. That said, if you made plans to hang with friends, there are a few strategies you can try to feel more alert and less vegetative. First, know where the sluggishness comes from: Tradition aside, it doesn't have anything to do with your body hating chocolate itself, and instead is likely a byproduct of hormonal cues and digestive biology involved in processing large amounts of food.
Ahead, Sandra J. Arévalo, MPH, RDN, CDN, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Spokesperson; and Danny Kopel, SoulAnnex and SoulCycle instructor, share their realistic tips that might make you feel a little more energised after a huge meal.