Story from Food & Drink

Vegan Easter Eggs That Actually Taste Like Chocolate

Louise Whitbread
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Kate Anglestein.
The best part of Easter is obviously scoffing all the chocolate. For vegans, then, this time of year can pose an extra challenge, whether you’re a longtime advocate or have just dipped your toe into a dairy-free palette. Deciphering vegan eggs from the traditional ones is often tricky, especially as they all look pretty similar.
To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the shops for the best vegan treats on offer so you can get your chocolate fix without having to compromise on taste, texture or luxury. The good news? Supermarkets have definitely upped their game in the vegan chocolate sphere. Ahead we’ve picked our top finds, from ginger infusions to decadent white truffles...
Related Stories
15-Minute Vegan Recipes To Make On A Budget
3 Vegan Recipes With Just 5 Ingredients
How To Make Almond Milk, Vegan Mayo & Ice Cream

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series