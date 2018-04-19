Vegan Easter Eggs That Actually Taste Like Chocolate

The best part of Easter is obviously scoffing all the chocolate. For vegans, then, this time of year can pose an extra challenge, whether you’re a longtime advocate or have just dipped your toe into a dairy-free palette. Deciphering vegan eggs from the traditional ones is often tricky, especially as they all look pretty similar.
To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the shops for the best vegan treats on offer so you can get your chocolate fix without having to compromise on taste, texture or luxury. The good news? Supermarkets have definitely upped their game in the vegan chocolate sphere. Ahead we’ve picked our top finds, from ginger infusions to decadent white truffles...