14 Sandals You'll Want To Slide Into This Season

When the sun starts to stick around just a little bit longer, it's only natural to start daydreaming about the promise of hot summer days — and endless opportunities to wear sandals. There's something so liberating about stripping off those snow boots and double layers of socks, and trading them in for shoes that are a little more breathable.
But we're not talking about just any flimsy slip-ons, though; flip-flops only cut it as far as the beach. Your look deserves a finishing touch that's just as style-forward as the rest of it. And ahead, we've collected our favorite sandals for the upcoming season to slip, strap, and slide on into.
But we're not talking about just any flimsy slip-ons, though; flip-flops only cut it as far as the beach. Your look deserves a finishing touch that's just as style-forward as the rest of it. And ahead, we've collected our favorite sandals for the upcoming season to slip, strap, and slide on into.