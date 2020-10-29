11 Very Soft Flannel-Sheet Sets That Will Keep Your Toes Toasty

Hot sleepers hog the shopping spotlight when it comes to bedding. You know the ones: twisting and turning in the middle of the night, unable to think about a weighted blanket without sweating, and living for the cool side of the pillow. But, what about us cold sleepers? The ones who layer on more clothes to go to bed than we do to go outside. For all you thick-sock wearing and full-time snuggling snoozers out there, let us introduce you to your bedroom savior: the flannel sheet set.
Not to be mistaken with itchy, hot, and non-breathable materials, the true MVPs of flannel bedding are soft, warm, and actually breathable. They can be made of organic cotton or wool with each layer thoughtfully crafted in a stitch so snuggly that it makes you dream about getting back into bed the second you step a cold toe out of it. Instead of layering up every night in the cold months to come, take a gander at the sets we've lined up ahead to find a very soft flannel sheet that'll keep you perfectly toasty while you sleep.
