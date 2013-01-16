A quick glance at our overflowing jewelry box will tell you that once we’ve found an accessory we like, we get a little hyper. And that definitely is the case when it comes to adding necklaces, bracelets, and trinkets of the whimsical variety to our personal stash. Never ones to skimp on adding to the collection, we’re even more intrigued though when we get wind that pieces we adore are from a local designer. So, naturally, we really were utterly blown away when we saw NorCal designer Briana Seltzer of Five And Two’s raw, crystal-laden collection.
The ethereal elements, delicate touches, and geometric aesthetic have us coveting the pretty pieces in a major way. “This collection was like a hopeless romance for me — I dreamed of each piece,” says Seltzer. We’re right there with her. Take a glance at Five And Two's latest collection and seriously get ready to feast your eyes upon some opulent, one-of-a-kind bits and bops.