“Every other girl in the waiting room was dressed totally differently than I was. They were all wearing business suits, but I wore skinny jeans and a long baggy shirt. They also were pre-crying because the scene was supposed to start with Charlie storming out and Marnie being, like, ‘I think we should break up,’ or whatever. But my choice had been Marnie wouldn’t be upset about that because she knew Charlie would come back. So I was not pre-crying, but it’s very intimidating to feel that you’re preparing for the wrong test. I walked into the room, and — I didn’t know how rare it was then, but I know now — the room had four or five women in it. We did the audition, and Lena and I did a bunch of improv, which was, again, very unusual [in the industry]. After I left I called my parents and was like, ‘That was really fun and I think it went well!’”



What’s the first word that comes to mind when you think of the first sex scene that you had to film on Girls?

“Vulnerable. It’s one thing to know [Chris Abbott] a little and it’s another thing to get on all fours in front of that person. Thank god, though — Marnie kind of hated sex, especially with him, and was uncomfortable with the intimacy of it. So any discomfort that I was naturally feeling was totally allowed and worked in the moment.”



What do you consider to be your first big success?

“The Mad Men video was the vehicle of my getting asked to audition for Girls. That was something I was really proud of because it was very in line with my thinking and approach to the world, which was that people don’t hand you things. I know people love to think that nepotism is the root of all the good that happens to those of us who have parents in various positions of power, but contrary to what they might think, people don’t just say, like, ‘Oh, you’re related to a news person? Here’s a leading role in a HBO series.’ So the fact that the only reason Judd [Apatow] knew I was an adult graduate from college, available to act, was because of this Mad Men video that I made…I was very, very proud of that.”



What's the importance of being a part of this girl-power campaign and spreading the message of "Ladies First"?

“I love the idea that Keds existed first and foremost to literally support women. Now of course the brand encompasses so much more than just shoes. It has to do more with empowering young girls to become individual, express themselves, and they don't have to break the bank in the process of finding a unique identity for themselves.”