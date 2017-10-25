7 Women On Their First Adult Home Purchase

Moving into your first adult apartment is a really big deal — and the homeware purchases you're going to make are equally important. It's your first chance to communicate to the world that you're a grown-ass adult with sophisticated tastes. The truth of the matter is: It makes a world of difference to come home to an apartment full of well-made furniture at the end of the day. It'll pay off to be choosy.
We all have vivid memories of biting the bullet after months of saving up, weeks of perusing Pinterest, and endless comparison shopping. That moment when you finally unpack your well-earned investment piece? Well, it's pretty much the most gratifying feeling in the world. To inspire you on your path to #adulting, we've invited seven women to share the personal stories behind the first home product they've ever splurged on.