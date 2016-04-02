Say Hello To Your New Favorite-Fast Fashion Shop

There's nothing more exciting than stumbling across a retail site that aligns with both your budget and your tastes. Well, Finery London has been patiently awaiting your discovery. The high-street British site was founded in 2014 by a trifecta of former Topshop and ASOS directors, buyers, and designers, so you can expect an ideal mesh of contemporary and trendy selections. The clothes are unique enough to feel new (you won't be passing anyone in the same buy) and the low price points will make you soar.
Finery London's winning factor lies in its driven aesthetic. From the beautiful site photography to the cool-girl styling, we see fast fashion transformed into a fast-fashion brand. To kickstart your first shopping experience with the U.K.'s next best thing, we've selected 20 pieces, all under $100!
