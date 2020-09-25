Occupation: Fine Gardener

Industry: Landscaping

Age: 28

Location: Coastal Massachusetts

My Income: $63,000 (This is a total of all my income sources, which include my main job, unemployment, and personal work. I get paid hourly so my weekly paychecks vary widely based on the time of year and workload. I get laid off every year for a couple of months during winter when the available work comes to an end at which point I collect unemployment, which is calculated by the state based on what I made that year working. This seasonal unemployment situation is common for "unskilled" labor in seasonal/resort towns like the one I live in and because of this, the company I work for pays much higher unemployment insurance. Then on top of all that, I also do my own work on the side. This year, the breakdown looks like $44,000 from my company, $13,000 from unemployment, and $6,000 from personal work.)

Husband's Salary: $54,000 (plus a $2,000 food stipend)

Net Worth: $285,000 (Breakdown: We bought land three years ago that we mortgaged, currently worth $450,000. We still owe $275,000 on it. We have a car and a truck, worth about $25,000 total. We have $50,000 in the bank, $10,000 in stocks, and $10,000 in maturing bonds. We also have about $15,000 in various retirement-related accounts. My husband and I have our own savings accounts that our paychecks go into and that we pay bills from. We have a joint account that we transfer money to for construction-related expenses (ie, well drilling) and our eventual loan downpayment. We don't keep track of who pays for what, but it's pretty evenly split. All of our income is shared equally.)

Debt: $275,000 (mortgage)

Paycheck Amount (Weekly): $1,000-$2,000

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,350 for a two-bedroom my husband and I rent

Mortgage: $1,670 for our land loan (though we've always paid $2,000)

Cell Phones: $160 for husband and I (unlimited data, still paying off my iPhone X)

Property Tax: $200

Electricity/Propane: $150 (dehumidifier in the basement kills our bill)

Patreon: $5

Health Insurance: ~$600, deducted from husband's paycheck

Car Insurance: $70

IRA: 3% deduction for both of us (our employers match 2%)

Internet: we don't have internet/TV access at our house so have no related expenses