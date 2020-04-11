Occupation: Financial Analyst

Industry: Consumer Goods

Age: 29

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: $85,000

Net Worth: $74,000 (investments, savings, and checking)

Debt: ~$2,200 in student loans (was $29,000) and about $800 left on a car loan (scheduled to be paid off in July!)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,784 (A note on my pay, health insurance, and taxes — I start a new job during this diary. My gross monthly pay is $7,084. I used a mock-pay tool provided by my company and my net monthly is $5,578 so insurance and taxes are ~$1,506 total each month but I don't know the itemized breakdown yet!)



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $910 (my portion of $1,950 total rent, includes two parking spots, a storage unit, and valet trash we can't opt-out of, I live with my fiancé, D.)

Student Loans: $300

Car Payment: $217 (four more payments left!)

Roth IRA: $200 (Will be increasing to $415 once my car is paid off this summer)

401(k): currently $0 (I become eligible in 30 days - my plan is to contribute ~7% of my gross salary)

Car Insurance: $62

Renters Insurance: $24

Hulu/Netflix: $25 (D. pays for Showtime, HBO, Disney + and CBS All Access)

Gym: $10.99 (currently frozen for COVID)

Amazon Prime: $129 annually

StitchFix Style Pass: $50 annually

Cell Phone: $0 for personal cell, on parents plan. My company pays for company cell.

Grocery Boxes: $258 for my portion (we receive ButcherBox for meat once a month ($149) and Misfit Market box for produce every week ($27/week).