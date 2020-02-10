10 a.m. — We rent out the two-bedroom apartment over our garage to two college students and one of them calls to tell me that he thinks the kitchen faucet is finally broken after limping along for two months now. I order a new faucet and promise to send my husband to fix it as soon as he is back in town. Side note about the apartment: when we bought our house a year and a half ago we went a little over what we wanted to spend, but it was a multi-family house with more than enough room for us to grow into (five-bed/three-bath main house and a two-bed/two-bath apartment). As a compromise, we decided to rent the apartment out for a few years until we eventually turn the house into a single-family. $160