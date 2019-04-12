Should You & Your Spouse File Taxes Together or Separately?

Similarly, Turner says there are many online resources that can help you to find out if you’re going to get a tax penalty or tax bonus depending on your financial circumstances. "There are benefits when one person is working and the other isn’t or when spouses incomes are drastically different," Turner says. Making sure to file in the right way could mean a difference in how much you owe — or could potentially get back. "It could be a significant amount of money," she says.