Everything You Need To Know About Fiberglass Nails

In a world of gel extensions and acrylics, fiberglass is a less common method for adding temporary length to nails. Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards tells us that fiberglass is a thin, cloth-like material that is usually separated into teeny-tiny strands. To secure the cloth, your nail artist will paint resin glue along the edge of the nail, apply the fiberglass, and then add another layer of glue on top. The glue hardens the fabric, which makes it easy to shape the extension with an emery board or nail drill. Once your tips are sturdy and shaped to your liking, your artist will then sweep acrylic powder or gel nail polish over the cloth. You can get a better look at the process in the video below.