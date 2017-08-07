Why Teen Girls Are Always The Best Predictors Of What's Cool

If a female fan's contagious infatuation with pop culture is her best asset, it's also the thing that makes her most vulnerable. It's not hard to imagine hostility towards a young woman who knows more about that game-changing new app or Brooklyn's favorite Indie band than her male counterparts. Female early adopters use their taste to reclaim authority in a world eager to dismiss their voice as "hysterical" or "silly," among the many other ways people tend to denigrate teenagers' canny sense of what's cool but a bit unsettling.