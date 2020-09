I Live In Illinois & Make $250k A Year. Here’s My Wellness Routine

I’ve been too tied to my desk lately, so making a deliberate effort to be outside and enjoy the fall weather was life-giving! When I let these self-care practices fall to the wayside, I get sick — without fail. If I’m not healthy, I can’t work, so maintaining work-life balance and taking care of myself is directly tied to how my business functions. My yoga practices, trampoline workouts, and bike rides seem to produce the most meaningful and noticeable mental effects: I feel a hundred times better mentally and physically on the days I do them compared to the days I don’t.