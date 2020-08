I Live In Hoboken, Make $68k A Year, And Spent $374 On My Wellness Routine This Week

I make coffee, actually brush my hair, and put on a normal shirt. I have a Skype meeting with a coworker in 30 minutes, so I need to look somewhat presentable. She’s helping me out because I just started this job the day that NYC shut down — I haven’t actually met anyone at my job in person yet, which is kind of crazy. We have offices all over, and I work for people in Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, London, and NYC all day. I bill my time, which means I have to write down exactly what I do for seven hours of the day, which takes me a while at the end of the week. Happy Friday.