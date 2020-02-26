I Live In Washington, D.C., Make $76,500 A Year, & Spent $411 On My Wellness Routine This Week

8:30 p.m. — I arrive at the bar in my gym attire and my friend, Z, is working and the bar is empty, as I had expected. I order a water and some chicken tenders. My stomach is still messed up from vomiting, but I’m ravenous so I chose something that I knew would be easy. Z and I catch up and talk about our lives. My tenders arrive and I pick the bread off like a weirdo. They do the job and I’m feeling much better. A little while later some friends of mine happen to come into the bar too, so I decide to stick around. Z gives me a PBR. He only charges me for my food ($9) so I just give him a $20 and tell him thanks.