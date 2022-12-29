We Checked In With Some Of Your Favorite Money Diarists In 2022 — Here’s Where They Are Now

Another year has come and gone, and honestly, we're ready for 2023. But before we move into a new, ambitious year (Jupiter is about to enter Aries, which means success is on the horizon for us!), we here at Money Diaries are excited to take a look back at what 2022 brought us. We checked in with your favorite diarists, from the millionaire lawyer who bought the Dior bag of our dreams to the content strategist that got laid off, got a new job, and got COVID all in one week. Ahead, some of our favorite diarists tell us how they've been doing since they wrote their Money Diary.