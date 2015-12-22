The 26 Apps R29ers Can't Live Without

At Refinery29, we have our hands on the pulse of all sorts of different trends. Since our phones are a huge part of our daily lives, mobile apps are no exception. In 2015, we saw the rise and fall of dozens of different apps — but a precious few stole our hearts.
These are the iOS and Android apps that we absolutely, positively could not live without. From apps to keep our daily schedules organized, to period trackers, to ones that help us find the latest trendy bar in our area, these picks have solid spots on the fronts of our home screens. Interestingly, there was one clear front-runner. Pocket was by far the favorite app of the Refinery29 staff. And, it makes sense: We've got a lot to read and catch up on each day!
Ready to discover a few new faves of your own? Click ahead to check out our favorite apps of the year.
