The 5 Best Takeout Meals For A Good Night’s Sleep

This is it, you tell yourself. This is the week I'm finally getting my sleep back on track. But what happens when you go in on a Seamless dinner order with your roommates? Or you decide to stop at your favorite sushi place on the way to an exciting night on the couch with Netflix? You may not realize it, but your dinner choices can have a big impact on how easily you drift off to sleep later. Fried stuff, spicy food, and even red meat can actually make it likelier that you'll toss and turn.