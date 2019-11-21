The Best Under-$100 Gifts For The Fashion People In Your Life

Shopping for a fashion person — especially when you want to play to their interests — can be decidedly difficult. They definitely have a strong opinion on what they like, and they probably have a particular designer affinity that might be pretty hard to match. So what do you do without breaking the bank on a luxury handbag? We've got options.
There are dozens of fun fashion history books that are both interesting and double as coffee table books. If they happen to love a good accessory, there are plenty of small pieces that are beloved by industry insiders. And of course, you can never go wrong with a simple but chic wardrobe staple like a cardigan or baguette bag.
So to help you get started, ahead we found some great gifts, all $100 and under, that any fashion person can appreciate.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.