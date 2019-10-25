Fall is here, and with it, hundreds of new collections from around the world. With Instagram's growing presence in the fashion 'scape, we no longer have to rely on the runway for inspiration. In fact, we're discovering new designers through so many different avenues that the sheer number of brands on our radar is enough to make our heads explode. Thankfully, it's someone's job to curate the best fashion brands of the bunch.
Caught — we're talking about ourselves. As fashion editors, we scour the collections to decide which pieces are worth buying every season. So, to keep your wardrobes looking their best, Refinery29's fashion team set out on a mission to find the items worth shopping right now. From investment pieces to elevated basics, these are the 21 pieces we’re sending from shopping cart purgatory to wardrobe heaven.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.