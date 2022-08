“Kai Collective truly never misses. From the color range to the silhouettes Kai Collective is the brand for anyone. My favorite item from them is the Mayan set. It’s the perfect mixture between sexy and classy, with sheer fabric and lettuce hem finishing. And if you are a woman like me you love a snatched waist which the top lovely provides. I appreciate the effort that the brand puts into its marketing because they showcase various body types. As a curvier woman it feels good to be represented in that way but also the clothes look just as flattering and sexy on.” - Maiya Carmichael , Social Content Strategist and Influencer