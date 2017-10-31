I'm A Man Who Wore False Lashes For 3 Days — Here's What I Looked Like

As soon as I applied the false lashes, I immediately got a headache and felt tired. I realized a few hours later that it was because my eyes were literally heavier, a feeling I’m only used to when I’m about to doze off. The next hurdle to cross was that as I sweated, the glue melted and got on my eyelid. This caused my eyelid to keep sticking to itself ALL DAY. Adding gasoline to the annoyance fire was the little plastic ends of the lashes, which by the end of the day had started to cut into the bridge of my nose. These are all things I’m sure most women experience and are used to — and it just made me appreciate the unseen, badass toughness of the ladies around me.