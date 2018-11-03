We're all about creating a capsule collection when it comes to our wardrobe. Not only does building an arsenal of staple pieces make getting ready in the morning 10 times easier, it also keeps us from shopping — and dropping — too many passing trends. And while there is a certain pragmatic approach to buying said items, that doesn't mean they have to feel one-note. In fact, they can (and should!) be far from it.
Want proof? Ahead, 10 of fall's most on-point pieces — shoes, accessories, jewelry, jeans, you name it — that have just as much staying power as they do personality. These are the items that embody a wonderful paradox of classic meets modern, vintage meets new, animal print meets work-ready wear. From the Lightbox lab-grown-diamond necklace you can wear everyday to the coolest corduroy pantsuit you can wear all at once or as separates, tap through for the coolest items that anyone can pull off — now or later.