The transition from summer to fall fashion can be summed up in few words: less linen, more of everything else. The throw-on sundress has its merit, yes, but layers are a glorious thing of their own. Think of the possibilities! The endless combinations! All the new ways to repurpose your tried and true garments into totally rogue, thoroughly original outfits!
So this year, in preparation for Peak Layer Season, we're getting a head start on autumnal dressing by rounding up all of fall's most notable trends: animal prints, chunky knits, neutral tones. And lucky for you, it can all be found at H&M. Even better, the brand's new fall conscious collection includes plenty of pieces made with recycled, organic, or naturally dyed fabrics, so you can feel good about sporting them to that farm-to-fork harvest dinner.
Advertisement
Ahead, find everything you'll need from the new collection to ensure that your fall kicks off according to plan. Now go forth and layer.
1 of 8
This light, plaid blazer is the perfect outer layer to help ease your transition from summer to fall — just thin enough for daytime wear, and just thick enough for chilly evenings out. Plus, as a bonus, it'll also work as an impromptu Halloween costume (think: canonical novelist).
2 of 8
If there’s one material that suits all seasons, it’s (faux) leather. Go out at night in this biker mini, or balance it out with an oversized knit sweater for daytime use.
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 8
It’s gourd season and you know what that means: 50 shades of orange. We’re loving this neon, pumpkin-orange dress — perfect for sporting to your Thanksgiving dinner.
Shop This
4 of 8
Desperately trying to hold on to your summer clothes? A neutral knit is the perfect garment to make any warmer-weather look feel cozy and autumnal.
Shop This
5 of 8
Shop This
6 of 8
We regret to inform you that fall won’t always feel as warm as it does right now. When you find yourself in need of your first true coat of the season, why not start with a plush teddy coat like this one? It's warm, it's on-trend, and it comes in a neutral shade of cream that'll match the rest of your fall staples.
Shop This
7 of 8
This plaid mini screams risque detective and serious academic at the same damn time. Need we say more?
Shop This
8 of 8
Why play it cool when you can go for ~drama~? This long, snakeskin-inspired frock has all the energy you’ll need to enter fall with a bang.
Shop This
Advertisement