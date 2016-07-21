News flash: I'm really lazy. Even though I love makeup, when I'm pressed for time in the morning (which, let's be real, is every morning), I like to cut corners wherever I can. Mix that with the summer heat, and it means I've been nixing foundation, concealer, even eyeshadow, in favor of lighter and faster alternatives. What are these miracle products, you ask? Primers.
I know what you're thinking: Aren't primers supposed to go under makeup? I thought so, too — until I realized that primers meant to illuminate, blur, and color-correct can be worn alone, with great results. Sure, they don't give the same kind of coverage that you get from foundation or concealer, but on days when your skin isn't in dire need of complexion-perfecting, they're easy, fuss-free options to give your skin a breathable boost.
In an attempt to help you catch a few extra ZZZs (and wear less makeup in the summer heat), I've rounded up my favorite primers that replace most makeup. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.
I know what you're thinking: Aren't primers supposed to go under makeup? I thought so, too — until I realized that primers meant to illuminate, blur, and color-correct can be worn alone, with great results. Sure, they don't give the same kind of coverage that you get from foundation or concealer, but on days when your skin isn't in dire need of complexion-perfecting, they're easy, fuss-free options to give your skin a breathable boost.
In an attempt to help you catch a few extra ZZZs (and wear less makeup in the summer heat), I've rounded up my favorite primers that replace most makeup. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 9
If you're on the hunt for a primer that's light on the skin but still color-corrects, smooths, brightens, and feels like skin care, you'll love this lightweight cream from Hourglass. I've been using it consistently for nearly two months, and it's quickly become part of my daily rotation of products.
Hourglass Ambient Light Correcting Primer in Mood Light, $44, available at Sephora.
Hourglass Ambient Light Correcting Primer in Mood Light, $44, available at Sephora.
2 of 9
For those of you who just want a little blurring action, this silicone-based primer from Maybelline will do the trick. It instantly smooths over large pores and uneven texture.
Maybelline Master Prime Blur + Smooth Primer, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Maybelline Master Prime Blur + Smooth Primer, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Advertisement
3 of 9
This luminous primer will give you a fresh-from-the-beach glow without the sun exposure. Spread a thin layer for all-over radiance or lightly tap it onto the high points of your face as you would a highlighter.
Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow Instant Soft Focus Beauty Flash, $55, available at Nordstrom.
Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow Instant Soft Focus Beauty Flash, $55, available at Nordstrom.
4 of 9
No time for eyeshadow? Slap on this Champagne-toned primer instead. The sparkly formula will brighten tired eyes and keep oil at bay.
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Minor Sin, $20, available at Urban Decay.
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Minor Sin, $20, available at Urban Decay.
5 of 9
This highlighting pen is like sleep in a tube: It can be used all over the face for a boost of radiance, but I particularly love applying it under the eyes to instantly brighten.
MAC Prep + Prime Highlighter, $26, available at MAC.
MAC Prep + Prime Highlighter, $26, available at MAC.
6 of 9
This tinted sunscreen is a true multitasker. It primes, lightly covers, hydrates, and protects the skin with broad spectrum SPF of 30. (Just be sure you apply enough if that's your only source of sun protection.)
Suntegrity 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen, $45, available at Suntegrity Skincare.
Suntegrity 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen, $45, available at Suntegrity Skincare.
7 of 9
Thanks to the sodium hyaluronate (a bit like hyaluronic acid) and peptides in this tinted primer, it can replace two steps in your morning routine: foundation and moisturizer. Sounds like a win-win to me.
Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, $48, availabl at Sephora.
Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, $48, availabl at Sephora.
9 of 9
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement