Well, that was then. The latest crop of primers range in colors and purposes so vast — we’re talking the inkiest of blacks, starkest of whites, bright yellows, and more — that we’re not quite sure where to turn when selecting the right eyeshadow base for our skin tone and desired look. To confuse us even more, matte, satin, and pearlescent finishes are also hitting stores, making a once no-brainer primer pick as complicated as selecting from the thousands of shadow colors themselves.