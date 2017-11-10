Party season is upon us. Meaning, between cocktail time with colleagues, potluck dinners at a friend-of-a-friend's place, and the occasional late-night karaoke session, our calendar is about to be booked solid. And we're all about it. What we're not all about, however, is blowing all of our paycheck on a stylish outfit for every single festivity we've RSVP'd yes to — especially when we've got a list of gifts to buy. Turns out, thanks to Express, we don't have to. In the video above, we prove that the metallic party dress (the holiday season's tried-and-true staple), is really the only piece you need. With a few simple tweaks here and there, it can go from fancy fete to low-key get-together — or whatever else you have planned — in seconds. Hit play to see for yourself.
